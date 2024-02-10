Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

Viral Video: Men Held For Drinking Made to Push Police Car as It Runs Out of Fuel in Bihar

Following a post on social media, the video of the incident gained significant traction. People made jokes and humorous comments about it.

Digital Desk
ACP Singh said that strict action will be taken against any officer who is found guilty, adding that the further probe is on.
ACP Singh said that strict action will be taken against any officer who is found guilty, adding that the further probe is on. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Patna: The incident in Bhagalpur district, Bihar, garnered attention when four men accused of drinking alcohol were seen pushing a police van. The van halted due to running out of fuel while the police were en route to court with the men.

Following a post on social media, the video of the incident gained significant traction. People made jokes and humorous comments about it. One comment said , "Now at least their punishment will be reduced," while another quipped, "Hence, Bihar is not for beginners."

Watch Video of 4 Accused Pushing Police SUV

The video depicts the four accused men with ropes around their waists, pushing a Bihar Police SUV, with an officer guiding them. This incident took place on Sunday in Bhagalpur district. The four men had been arrested for consuming alcohol, which is prohibited by law in Bihar.

When the police van came to a halt near Kachahari Chowk due to fuel depletion, the officers instructed the accused men to push it to the side of the road.

People who witnessed the incident recorded it on camera, and after its posting, the video went viral. Media reports indicate that the accused men pushed the police vehicle for almost half a kilometre.

The police are currently investigating the incident. Assistant Commissioner of Prohibition, Pramodit Narayan Singh, stated that they would take action against any officer found to have acted improperly.

"We received information about the incident, and we will investigate," ACP Singh said in a statement, adding that a probe and punitive measures would ensue.

 

 

 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

