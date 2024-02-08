Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 23:11 IST

Viral Video: Monkey Snatches Visitor's iPhone in Vrindavan Temple, Settles for a Fruit Drink | WATCH

A playful monkey decided to engage in a tech-savvy mischief, snatching away a man's iPhone, video viral

Rishi Shukla
Monkey Snatches iPhone in Vrindavan Temple, Video Viral
Monkey Snatches iPhone in Vrindavan Temple, Video Viral | Image:Instagram/@sevak_of_krsna
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A Visitor at the serene Sri Rangnath Ji Mandir in Vrindavan found himself in the midst of an unexpected spectacle when a playful monkey decided to engage in a tech-savvy mischief, snatching away a man's iPhone. 

The events took a hilarious turn, leaving the viewers amused and the incident captured on video by user, quickly becoming a social media sensation.

In a daring move, a mischievous monkey seized the opportunity to snatch a man's iPhone within the temple premises. The incident was caught on camera, showcasing the audacious act that left the temple visitors both shocked and entertained.

Man attempted to strike a deal by offering a pack of Frooti to mischievous monkey. The video captures the man tossing the fruity beverage towards the monkey in a bid to barter for the return of his iPhone.

Visitors at the temple couldn't help but chuckle at the bizarre turn of events. The incident not only added a memorable twist to their temple visit but also highlighted the unpredictability of wildlife encounters in unexpected settings.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 23:11 IST

