A Visitor at the serene Sri Rangnath Ji Mandir in Vrindavan found himself in the midst of an unexpected spectacle when a playful monkey decided to engage in a tech-savvy mischief, snatching away a man's iPhone.

The events took a hilarious turn, leaving the viewers amused and the incident captured on video by user, quickly becoming a social media sensation.

In a daring move, a mischievous monkey seized the opportunity to snatch a man's iPhone within the temple premises. The incident was caught on camera, showcasing the audacious act that left the temple visitors both shocked and entertained.

Man attempted to strike a deal by offering a pack of Frooti to mischievous monkey. The video captures the man tossing the fruity beverage towards the monkey in a bid to barter for the return of his iPhone.

Visitors at the temple couldn't help but chuckle at the bizarre turn of events. The incident not only added a memorable twist to their temple visit but also highlighted the unpredictability of wildlife encounters in unexpected settings.

