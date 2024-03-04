Updated March 4th, 2024 at 16:42 IST
Viral Video: Netizens Mocks Making Process Of Kolkata's Famous 'Pitai Paratha' | WATCH
Viral video from Kolkata's street showing famous 'Pitai Paratha', netizens mocking the entire paratha making process
- India
- 2 min read
Viral: Internet is full of viral food videos ranging from good to worst, but the video which has surfaced on social media recently seems to be above all.
The viral paratha video is from Kolkata, shared by a food blogger which comes with a caption, ‘PITAI PARATHA AT KOLKATA'. This viral video comes directly from Kolkata's street showing a guy making paratha, his process of making is other than the usual ones.
The cook, is making paratha beating it badly, seems like he is showing all his anger on the very paratha in front of him.
This viral video starts with a set up showing small shop which is famous for making parathas, famously known as Kolkata's ‘Pitai Paratha’. The entire process of making paratha grabs netizens attention, who seems to be mocking the process of making of paratha this way.
Watch Viral Video Here:
The viral ‘Pitai Paratha’ has drawn interest of netizens gaining over 2 lakh views and counting.
Viewers in the comment section stunned by this entire ‘Pitai Paratha’ making process and sending a barrage of comments below asking about the basic hygiene and other sarcastic comments and emojis.
Paratha is famous Indian bread made out of flour and baked in the oven, served hot and fresh. Paratha's are famous across India with variety of names and flavours.
