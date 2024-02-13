Advertisement

In a heartwarming display of tradition and devotion, a newlywed couple in Maharashtra, has captured the attention of netizens with their heartfelt prayers before the idol of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The touching moment caught on camera, goes viral on the social media platform X, with a massive 307.8K views and counting.

The video, shared across social media platforms, shows the couple in traditional attire, bowing their heads before the iconic figure of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. People in the comment section claims that the video is from Pune, Maharashtra.

Watch Viral Video:

Newly wed couple praying before Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6k7drXoKHG — Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic) February 12, 2024

As they offer their prayers, the purity of their love and respect for each other and their cultural heritage shines through, leaving viewers deeply moved.

Viewers in the comment section showers their blessings and love for the newlywed couple.

The viral video continues to inspire and resonate with audiences worldwide, it reaffirms the timeless beauty and significance of Indian wedding traditions, serving as a symbol of hope and unity.