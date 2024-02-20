Advertisement

Cricket in India is not just a game; it is an emotion, and in India, there are always people playing cricket during the 24 hours of the day. In a recent viral video, some people arranged a tournament and were enjoying the game until the match was stopped because of some guests. As the match was going swiftly, some bulls came to play along; first, they were standing away from the pitch, but next, they were in the playing area.

The video has got more than a million views on X (formerly Twitter).

Match stops due to interruption of the Bulls. 😂pic.twitter.com/wWULXB8NbI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 19, 2024

The video shows a cricket tournament happening as, behind the ground, a temporary pavilion was made where players were sitting. First, the bull came into the picture, but away from the playing area, no one was thinking about what could happen next. But in another second, the bulls were on the pitch, but the situation got worse when one of the bulls started running after a player. This left people with a mixed reaction of laughing and panicking.

IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals, also quoted the video with a hashtag of #BazBull.

The comments in this post are way more hilarious than the video; one user said, “Bull didn't like it ,When Team promised they will play BAZBALL and ended up playing Dravidball.”

Another one said, “Bull got a better chasing ability than England.”

