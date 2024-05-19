Advertisement

Viral News: Delhi metro viral video has shocked netizens once again. This time with a social media influencer's vulgar dance video which spreads viral like a wildfire.

The viral dance video shared @ImRahulAggarwal on social media X, comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Delhi metro mei apka swagat hai ’ (Welcome to Delhi Metro), taking a witty jibe at the woman influencer's dance moves inside Delhi metro train.

Who is the Woman Dancer:

The dancer shown in the viral Delhi metro video is Manisha, who frequently publishes reels of herself dancing in public places and surprises people.

During her ride on Delhi metro public transportation, she was seen twerking, belly dancing, and executing some obscene dance moves in front of other passengers.

Her viral dance moves on social media caught viewers's attention, who are furiously criticising her and tagging DMRC and other concerned authorities for strict action.

Watch Viral Delhi Metro Dance Video Here:

Delhi metro mei apka swagat hai 😆 pic.twitter.com/NpYf24Im0I — #RahulAggarwal (@ImRahulAggarwal)

Netizen's Reaction on Delhi Metro Dance Viral Video:

Netizens are going all guns blazing in the comment section calling her ‘shameless’ ‘Besharam’ and various other adjectives.

One viewer says, ‘I think the directives of

@OfficialDMRC

is not working. Can we introduce a penalty of ₹10,000 per incident to person shown in video? This will stop this nonsense.’

Another user wrote, ‘Our metros are super full forget dancing standing on two legs is difficult. Such ppl should be fined for this nonsense.’

screengrab of comment section

One more user wrote, ‘Is there no legal way to stop this? Commuters get so awkward with these things?.’

The viral Delhi metro dance video was shared on social media X on May 19 at 2:22 PM and has received over 178.1K views so far and counting.

