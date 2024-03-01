English
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 08:53 IST

Viral Video Of Gujarati Couple Getting Married At -25 Degrees In Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley

There is snow all around the mountains, and a gorgeously furnished wedding venue is situated in the middle of the snow. The couple's four hands united there.

Pritam Saha
Gujarati Couple Getting Married At -25 Degrees In Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley | Image:X
Viral: It's time to plan a wedding ceremony at a royal palace, by a lake, or in the peaceful, quiet hills instead of the busy city. This tradition began with actors and actresses, but a lot more people are now adopting this style. In a recent social media sensation, a couple's wedding video of exchanging vows in the freezing Spiti Valley has gone viral. One may recall Rashmika Mandana and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding scene from the film “Animal.”

Gujarati Couple At Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley after marriage. Pic - @GoHimachal

There is snow all around the mountains, and a gorgeously furnished wedding venue is situated in the middle of the snow. The couple's four hands united there. Ajay Banyal, the Himachal Pradesh government's assistant public relations officer, posted a video on X. The caption reads, “A marriage like this too! A loving couple from Gujarat, due to the stubbornness of their girlfriend, reached Spiti and then decorated the pavilion in minus 25 degree temperature, this is a first of its kind case. A unique marriage took place today in Murang, Spiti. This is an example of a destination wedding.”

WATCH Viral Wedding Video

As seen in the video, the groom has a turban on his head and is dressed in a sherwani. The bride had on a crimson lehenga. Tiny iron pots around the mandap are on fire due to the cold. Everyone, excluding the bride and groom, is dressed warmly for winter. The priest is shivering in the cold and chanting. Amidst the bitter weather, the bride and groom are attempting to adjust the wedding regulations. Finally, they dress for the winter as well. In the end, the bride drove the groom along the snowy road. ‘Go Himachal’ re-shared the video on social media. 

WATCH:

On social media, this video has already gained a lot of traction. Many online users claim that the couple made this decision in order to gain attention. Such a lovely wedding arrangement also makes a lot of people impressed.

Viral

