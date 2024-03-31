Advertisement

New Delhi: A social media influencer, on the lookout for their next viral moment, ended up receiving the wrong kind of attention when her airport luggage conveyor belt stunt left netizens fuming. Sujata Dahal, an influencer with over 800,000 followers on Instagram, shared the video of her airport stunt earlier this month. In the video, which has garnered tens of millions of views, Sujata can be seen lying down on a moving airport luggage conveyor belt. After lying on her back for a few moments, she can be seen waving about her legs as she rides the belt for some distance.

Then, with her stunt concluded, Sujata got off the conveyor belt with a grin, apparently pleased with her actions.

Her enjoyment and enthusiasm, however, were not mirrored by a majority of netizens who condemned the entire situation as dangerous and reckless besides pointing out the generally unhygienic nature of such contraptions. Many also called for strict action against the influencer to deter others from emulating such ‘stupid’ antics in the future. Still others were simply confused by why anyone would even bother doing such a thing.