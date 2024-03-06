viral video of one groom four bride, comes with a twist | Image: Instagram

Advertisement

Viral news: We Indians love to celebrate weddings with all the rituals and traditions. Weddings are also an integral part of Indian culture and tradition.

However, todays viral video is something which many of us would not imagine in real life. There is a video going viral on the internet featuring one groom who marries four brides at a time.

Advertisement

Viral video starts with a wedding setup with one groom and four brides. These brides are accompanied by other girls in the background.

The groom in the viral wedding video can be seen applying vermillion (sindoor) on foreheads all four brides, but there's a twist to the story. If we look closer the brides don't look like girls at all they look more like transgenders.

Advertisement

Viewers in the comment section are calling it all scripted and brides actually transgenders who have dressed up like brides. The viral video is shared by a person called Brijesh on social media.

Watch Viral video Here:

Advertisement

This viral wedding video is trending on social media with over 5 lakh likes so far and counting.

Advertisement

Viewers on the other hand are sending interesting comments, finding to good to be true. One viewer comments, “Hamari ek bhi nahi hai or iski 4 hai” which translates to “We have got none and he has 4”, another comment says, “Pyar nahi pagalpan hai”, which translates to “This is not love, this is madness”.

screengrab of comment section