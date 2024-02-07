VIRAL VIDEO: Pack of Leopards Captured on Camera Roaming Freely in Dehradun

Advertisement

Dehradun: A video has been doing rounds on social media wherein a pack of leopards can be seen taking a stroll down the street freely. A social media user named Alok Bhatt has shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Entire family is on Dehradun inspection trip these days - seems they are measuring the loss of their habitat!"

There has been a recurring issue of wild animals, specifically leopards, venturing into human settlements in search of food, leading to heightened concerns and panic among the local population. This trend has become increasingly prevalent in recent times, raising alarm about the coexistence challenges between humans and wildlife.

Entire family is on Dehradun inspection trip these days - seems they are measuring the loss of their habitat! pic.twitter.com/AQJcew3lOS — Alok Bhatt (@alok_bhatt) January 25, 2024

A few days back, a leopard strayed into the staff room of a heritage hotel in Jaipur. Fortunately, no one was present in the room when the leopard entered it. A spokesperson of the hotel said the wild animal entered the staff room in the morning.

Prithviraj Meena, Bassi area Ranger of the Forest Department, said the adult male leopard slipped through the forest in the morning and entered the hotel staff room.

On being informed by the hotel administration, a team from the forest department and Jaipur Zoo reached the spot and captured it after tranquilisation, Meena said.

Prior to that, a leopard was spotted near the campuses of TCS and Infosys in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Employees of the two IT companies were cautioned against venturing out of their offices until the rescue operation was over. TCS and Infosys run special economic zones (SEZs) in the Super Corridor area of the city, and their campuses are next to each other.