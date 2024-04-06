×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Viral Video: Papaya Takes Center Stage As Alternative Birthday Cake In Birthday Celebration | WATCH

Papaya replaces cake in a viral birthday celebration video, sparking debate over traditional vs. alternative celebrations. Fruitful reactions ensue.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Papaya Takes Center Stage As Alternative Cake In B'Day Celebration
Papaya Takes Center Stage As Alternative Cake In B'Day Celebration | Image:Instagram: Dr. Kavithaajay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Cakes have become an integral part of celebrations. Whether it's a birthday, anniversary, or any other happy occasion, cakes are a must. Recently, there have been various kinds of cakes on the market: hyper-realistic cakes, multi-level cakes, cakes in multiple shapes, double-layer cakes, and many others. But have you ever seen someone cut a papaya instead of a cake on their birthday? 

This must be new to you, but this is going viral. This viral video shows a man cutting a papaya on his birthday. He is surrounded by his family members, and the caption of this video was, “Organic Fruit cake. Happy birthday dear Ajay. Stay blessed abundantly.” 

Watch the Video:

The background has a happy birthday banner, and the room was lit up with balloons and lighting. All was well, but instead of a cake, there was a big yellow papaya on the table, everyone was singing the happy birthday song, and the birthday boy was cutting the fruit. 

After going viral, this video has garnered more than 47 lakh views and more than 50,000 likes. 

People in the comments shared their thoughts on this. One user wrote, “This is far better than unhealthy cake; this is good.”

Another one said, “Watermelon hota to sahi hota.” 

A third user looked disappointed, saying, “the whole point of cake being a cake is missed.”

One user used a pun while commenting and wrote, “Papa ka birthday tha isliye PAPAYA?”

Published April 6th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Viral

