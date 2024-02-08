Advertisement

New Delhi: A shocking video that has surfaced on social media shows a passenger aboard an IndiGo flight losing his cool and physically assaulting the aircraft's pilot while he was making an announcement regarding delays. The incident reportedly took place on IndiGo flight (6E-2175) which was going from Delhi to Goa.

The passenger hit the pilot while the pilot was announcing flight delays yesterday at around 1 pm. The passenger has been identified as Sahil Kataraia. IndiGo has filed a complaint against the passenger and the process of filing the case is underway.

The now-viral video shows a man in a yellow hoodie abruptly running up from the last row and hitting the pilot, who had replaced the previous crew due to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms after several hours of delay. FDTL, or Flight Duty Time Limitations, are regulations crucial for ensuring the well-being of pilots and flight attendants by mandating adequate rest periods and mitigating fatigue-related safety concerns.

“A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable ! @DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI,” said a social media user.

The incident took place on IndiGo flight (6E-2175) which was going from Delhi to Goa. IGI police has reportedly registered a case over the matter. As per sources in the government, the aviation security agency has initiated an investigation regarding the viral video.

The passenger was reportedly frustrated over the delay in flight and punched the pilot. While the flight was getting delayed due to fog, the airlines allegedly failed to pass on the accurate information to the passengers, which is supposed to have led to the escalation of the situation.

The incident has garnered angry reactions from netizens, who have come in support of the pilot. Many social media users have demanded the man be arrested for his alleged unruly behaviour.

"What does the pilot or cabin crew have to do with the delay? They were just doing their job. Arrest this man, and put him on the no-fly list. Publish his picture so people are aware of his bad temper in public," wrote one user on X, reacting to the video.

"This person should be booked for assault as well as put on a No Fly List. While @IndiGo6E is in the news for all the wrong reasons and must be taken to task for its shortcomings, but this is totally unacceptable passenger behaviour," wrote another.

Indigo Takes Action on Punching Case, Puts Passenger on No-Flyer List

Indigo has formed a committee on the matter. The airlines has now issued a statement.

“On January 14, during the announcement of a flight delay by the first officer of flight 6e2175, a passenger assaulted the first officer. As per protocol, the passenger was declared unruly and handed over to the local law enforcement agencies for further action. The incident is being referred to the independent internal committee for appropriate action and inclusion of the passenger on the 'no-fly list' as laid down in regulatory guidelines,” it said.