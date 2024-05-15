Advertisement

Creativity in the cake artistry is peaking like anything nowadays and people are creating many masterpieces, one pastry chef is captivating audiences with her intricate Bollywood-themed cakes. Recently, @_essange_ took Instagram by storm with a reel showcasing her latest creation—a cake paying homage to the beloved Bollywood film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' (YJHD). With a million views and counting, this cake has become a viral sensation, winning the hearts of fans worldwide.



The culinary artist begins with a rectangular cake canvas coated in pristine white frosting. Using a palette of buttercream in a myriad of colours, she skillfully recreates iconic scenes from the film, transforming the cake into a visual narrative of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.'

The journey begins with the depiction of Manali's snow-covered mountains, reminiscent of the film's picturesque trekking sequences. Moving seamlessly, she sculpts a breathtaking rendition of Udaipur, the setting for Aditi's enchanting wedding festivities in the latter part of the movie.

Watch the viral video:

Adding depth and dimension, she incorporates subtle details such as a train chugging towards the mountains and vibrant hues symbolising the joyous festival of Holi, paying homage to the film's memorable 'Balam Pichkari' song sequence. A delightful touch includes a portrayal of a bowl of dal and plate of rice, immortalising Bunny's timeless dialogue, "Shaadi is dal chawal for 50 saal (years) till you die."

The masterpiece emerges as the pastry chef meticulously pipes the likenesses of the film's central characters—Bunny, Naina, Aditi, and Avi—capturing their camaraderie against the backdrop of Manali's snow-clad hills. Detailing each character's personality, she adorns Avi's side with alcohol bottles and poker chips, while Naina's side features her beloved books and an endearing bunny, paying homage to her character's passions.

As the final flourishes are added, the 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' themed cake comes to life—a masterpiece blending culinary artistry with Bollywood nostalgia.

Reacting to the video, Instagram users showered praise upon the cake, expressing admiration for its beauty and attention to detail. One user remarked, "It will be difficult to cut such a lovely masterpiece, that too of the most beautiful movie," encapsulating the sentiment of many fans torn between admiration and the desire to preserve the artwork. Another echoed the sentiment, exclaiming, "The bunny is so cute I'm crying," capturing the emotional connection evoked by the cake's charm.

Fans of the film expressed their delight, with comments ranging from "Ok I'm living for this now!!!! Need more of this," to "Lovely detailing Shreya, it looks like painting," highlighting the artist's skill in bringing cinematic moments to life through edible art. A particularly enthusiastic fan declared, "The best cake design I've ever seen in my life... I'm addicted to this movie," underscoring the cake's ability to evoke nostalgia and rekindle fond memories associated with 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.'

