Updated May 15th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

Viral Video Raises Concerns About Hygiene at Kanpur Ice Cream Factory

A video from Kanpur's ice cream factory has sparked concerns about hygiene standards.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Image:Instagram
Summer isn't complete without eating a variety of ice creams. It's the season for ice cream but a video went viral on social media raising concern eating ice cream.

In the viral video a vendor crafting orange ice cream popsicles. The process involves pouring orange syrup into a popsicle mold, followed by the addition of milk before placing the mold in a freezer. Concerns arise from the unhygienic surroundings depicted in the factory area, including dirty water in the tub where the popsicle mold is placed. 

A video posted on Instagram by user @humbhifooodie features the process of making orange ice cream in Kanpur, with a caption, "Orange Ice Cream Making. Kanpur. Rs 10 Only."

The video, posted a week ago, has crossed over a hundred thousand views and likes since then. “Immunity booster stuff for Indian kids,” commented a user. “Parents were right,” added a second. “Never buying a local brand again,” mentioned a third. “Ice cream tray is so dirty,” wrote a fourth. One user shared how parents used to ask us not to have ice cream from local shops and wrote “Parents sahi bolte the sewer paani se banta hai

 

