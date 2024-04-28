Advertisement

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra, known for his active presence on social media, recently stirred a buzz with his discovery of a hidden marvel situated in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, Mt. Kalsubai. Sharing a mesmerising snapshot of the peak, Mahindra expressed astonishment at the scenic beauty, despite being in proximity to his Engine Factory near Igatpuri.

The video opens and shows a layer of cloud covering all the tops of the mountain and people on the stairs.

Watch the viral video:

“This is Mt. Kalsubai in Maharashtra near Igatpuri, Near our Engine Factory. I’ve been to Igatpuri several times but never heard about this place & its beauty. Let alone visiting it. We definitely need to take time in life to ‘Stop & smell the roses,’” Mahindra penned, encapsulating the essence of seizing life’s simple pleasures.

The video has gotten more than 9 lakh views and 21,000 likes. People in the comment section also shared their views on the post.

People’s reactions to the post:

Mahindra’s post ignited responses from social media users, who not only shared additional insights about the mountain but also recounted their personal experiences of the trek. One user likened Mt. Kalsubai to the "Everest_Of_Maharashtra," highlighting its significance within the Kalsubai Harishchandragad Wildlife Sanctuary. Another reminisced about their trekking escapade, describing it as a delightful memory from 2021.

One user wrote, “Kalsubai is a mountain peak 🏔 in the Western Ghats, 📍in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

It's the highest point in Maharashtra.

The trek offers a breathtaking 😍combination of natural environments like waterfalls, forests, grasslands, and historic forts (Ratangad, Madan, Kulang, & Alang).”

Another user said, “It's amazing how many beautiful places are waiting to be discovered right in our backyard.”

“Its the roof of Maharashtra, the highest peak of the state. Have scaled the summit once in the monsoon. Fantastic experience.”