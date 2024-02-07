Advertisement

In a bizarre yet entertaining incident on the streets of Patiala, a Sardar Ji was spotted riding a Royal Enfield Bullet in a rather unconventional manner, hands-free! The viral video, captured by a passerby, showcases the Sardarji navigating through traffic with a carefree attitude, leaving onlookers in stitches and commuters in chaos.

The video, which has now crossed over 160K views, reveals the Sardarji seated on one side of the motorcycle, donning a vibrant turban and a contagious grin. His hands were folded as the Bullet gracefully maneuvered through the bustling Patiala road, miraculously avoiding potential crashes and leaving red-faced commuters in disbelief.

“It only happens in India,” exclaimed the caption accompanying the video on @1000thingsinludhiana’s Instagram.

The online community was quick to respond with a mix of amazement and humor. One amused user commented, “India is not for beginners,” highlighting the unpredictable and lively nature of Indian roads.

Another user playfully remarked, “Baithne Ka Tarika Thoda Casual Hai,” emphasizing the individualistic and carefree spirit displayed by Sardar Ji.

Despite the various reactions online, the identity of the Sardarji remains shrouded in mystery, adding an element of intrigue to the already captivating footage. The viral video has sparked a wave of discussions on social media platforms, with netizens praising the Sardarji for his unique and fearless approach to motorcycle riding.