Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 18:17 IST

Viral Video: Sardar Ji Rides Motorcycle on 'Auto-Pilot' mode, Dodging Traffic Rules | WATCH

The viral video, showcases the Sardarji navigating bullet motorcycle through traffic with a carefree attitude, watch entire video

Rishi Shukla
Sardar Ji Takes a Hands-Free Joyride on Royal Enfield Bullet
Sardar Ji Takes a Hands-Free Joyride on Royal Enfield Bullet | Image:Instagram/Viral
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a bizarre yet entertaining incident on the streets of Patiala, a Sardar Ji was spotted riding a Royal Enfield Bullet in a rather unconventional manner, hands-free! The viral video, captured by a passerby, showcases the Sardarji navigating through traffic with a carefree attitude, leaving onlookers in stitches and commuters in chaos. 

The video, which has now crossed over 160K views, reveals the Sardarji seated on one side of the motorcycle, donning a vibrant turban and a contagious grin. His hands were folded as the Bullet gracefully maneuvered through the bustling Patiala road, miraculously avoiding potential crashes and leaving red-faced commuters in disbelief. 

Advertisement

“It only happens in India,” exclaimed the caption accompanying the video on @1000thingsinludhiana’s Instagram.

The online community was quick to respond with a mix of amazement and humor. One amused user commented, “India is not for beginners,” highlighting the unpredictable and lively nature of Indian roads.  

Another user playfully remarked, “Baithne Ka Tarika Thoda Casual Hai,” emphasizing the individualistic and carefree spirit displayed by Sardar Ji. 

Advertisement

Despite the various reactions online, the identity of the Sardarji remains shrouded in mystery, adding an element of intrigue to the already captivating footage. The viral video has sparked a wave of discussions on social media platforms, with netizens praising the Sardarji for his unique and fearless approach to motorcycle riding. 

 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 17:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Chris Martin Surprises ARMYs With A Rendition Of BTS Jin's The Astronaut

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Simona Halep's appeal of 4-year doping ban begins at CAS on Wednesday

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Boris Becker out as Holger Rune's coach

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Canara Bank stocks hit 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement