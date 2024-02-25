Advertisement

A viral video is trending on social media X with a caption ‘The wagon R never dies’. The video spots a customized Wagon R loaded with milk containers in the back.

Viral video is shared by @BunnyPunia who writes ‘This Marvel can take abuse/overload/no service runs without a hiccup. Plus India is the land of jugaads'.

The video emphasizes on the creative Indian minds, who can turn even a small family car into a mini truck. The viral video of wagon R turned mini truck is from Panchkula - Saharanpur highway.

Watch Viral Video:

The Wagon R never dies!



First car

Family car

Practical tall boy

Uber

Ola

And now this!



This Marvel can take abuse / overload / no service runs without a hiccup. Plus India is the land of jugaads ;-)



Spotted today on Panchkula - Saharanpur highway pic.twitter.com/Qltea6Vp2R — Bunny Punia (@BunnyPunia) February 23, 2024

Viral Video demonstrates on how a small car which is often used as first car, family car, taxi and now as mini truck to transport milk containers. Such incidents are common on Indian roads and sets perfect example of 'Jugaad' term often used for innovation India.

screengrab from comment section

Video is becoming widely popular on social media with over 226.8K views so far and counting. Netizens in the comment section are giving mixed reactions, one user says, ‘challan hoga mast wala’, another user says, ‘Does RTO allow such modifications is it street legal’, questioning the legal authorities take on this.