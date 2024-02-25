Updated February 24th, 2024 at 23:50 IST
Viral Video Sets Perfect example Of 'Jugaad' Netizens Asks 'Is This Street Legal ?' | WATCH
Viral video spots a customized Wagon R loaded with milk containers in the back, netizens asks 'Is It Street Legal?', watch entire viral video below
A viral video is trending on social media X with a caption ‘The wagon R never dies’. The video spots a customized Wagon R loaded with milk containers in the back.
Viral video is shared by @BunnyPunia who writes ‘This Marvel can take abuse/overload/no service runs without a hiccup. Plus India is the land of jugaads'.
The video emphasizes on the creative Indian minds, who can turn even a small family car into a mini truck. The viral video of wagon R turned mini truck is from Panchkula - Saharanpur highway.
Watch Viral Video:
Viral Video demonstrates on how a small car which is often used as first car, family car, taxi and now as mini truck to transport milk containers. Such incidents are common on Indian roads and sets perfect example of 'Jugaad' term often used for innovation India.
Video is becoming widely popular on social media with over 226.8K views so far and counting. Netizens in the comment section are giving mixed reactions, one user says, ‘challan hoga mast wala’, another user says, ‘Does RTO allow such modifications is it street legal’, questioning the legal authorities take on this.
