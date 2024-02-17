Advertisement

Viral: The "baraat" and "baraaties" are among the most exciting parts of a wedding, aside from the newlyweds. Actually, a lot of work is often done to make sure that the "baraat" is a memorable event. And in this particular "baraat," something similar also happened. However, the memories that resulted from it was a little too strange and funny. People laughed when they saw a similar video that was uploaded online and went viral.

Horse Kicking Video

A man could be seen dancing in the center of some participating horses in the video. But once a powerful kick from one of the horses landed on the man's back, the situation completely changed. The others were too stunned to speak as the poor man "flew" towards the roadside. The video was posted by "CCTV IDIOTS" on X, formerly Twitter.

Non-Stop Laughing

People couldn't stop laughing after the video went viral. Most thought it was a "befitting" conclusion because the horses were being used for a festive and lively occasion. Some, on the other hand, found it humorous and made jokes about it. The video received 100 K views since being uploaded on social media site.

Experts say that horses kick either out of fear or in self-defense or as a show of dominance. Fearful kicks are typically delivered quickly and occur when a horse senses that it is confined or cornered. A dominate kick, which you can see coming as the horse backs toward you, is less sudden and more of a planned strike.