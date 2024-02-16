Advertisement

Delhi: One of the most fascinating things to do is to go to the zoo. When someone is in close proximity to nature, they can comprehend an animal's way of life or activities. But occasionally, if a particular animal escapes the zoo's enclosure, going there could potentially put you in risk. A hippopotamus was recently seen emerging from its enclosure in a widely shared video, with a security guard attempting to get it back inside for everyone's safety.

In this widely circulated viral video, a hippo attempts to break free from its confinement at the Delhi Zoo, causing quite the stir. In the thrilling footage, a security guard moves swiftly to safely return the stubborn hippo to its natural habitat. A security guy is seen on camera gently slapping the enormous animal in an attempt to get it back into the water. The hippos reacts by opening its mouth in a powerful show of force. And the guard smacks it again without showing any signs of fear. The hippo eventually turns around and continues on. The description of the post states that a security guard stops a hippo from running into the public area of the zoo.

The old video is getting more and more popular even though it has been shared online again. Issues brought up by this remarkable incident include the nature of hippos and the challenges of caring for animals in zoos.