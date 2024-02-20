Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

Viral Video Shows 'Desi Jugaad' Children From Rajasthan Make DIY 'Jhoola' | WATCH

Viral video from Rajasthan praises the children for their ability to find joy in simple things in life and for showing the true spirit of 'Desi Jugaad', watch

Viral Video Shows 'Desi Jugaad' Children From Rajasthan Make DIY 'Jhoola'
A heartwarming viral video showing the creativity and talent of children from Rajasthan has surfaced on social media platform recently. 

Shared by @dsrajpurohit291 on social media platform X, the video has gained widespread attention for its 'Desi Jugaad' as children craft their own 'Jhoola' (swing) using bamboo sticks.

The video, captioned ‘Children also make talent dizzy. This is Rajasthan’ captures the essence of childhood joy and resourcefulness. Viral video shows a group of enthusiastic children joyfully swinging on a DIY 'Jhoola' crafted from bamboo sticks. 

Their laughter and excitement are infectious, spreading positive vibes across the internet.

Since its upload, the video has been rapidly circulating on social media platform. Netizens have been quick to appreciate the creativity and resilience demonstrated by these young minds.

Viral video praises the children for their ability to find joy in simple pleasures and for showing the true spirit of 'Desi Jugaad'.

This heartwarming display of creativity not only highlights the resilience of the children from Rajasthan but also symbolizes the power of innovation in the face of challenges. 

Despite limited resources, these children have ingeniously crafted their own entertainment, embodying the ethos of ‘Jugaad’, finding innovative solutions with whatever is available.

Viral video shows the nostalgic memories of childhood and emphasized the importance of fostering creativity and resourcefulness in today's youth.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 20:04 IST

