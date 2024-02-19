Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 18:38 IST

Viral Video Shows Man Holding King Cobra Egg As Little Snake Hatches Out From Inside Of It | Watch

Viral: King cobras are said to have venom strong enough to kill an elephant and can reach lengths of up to eighteen feet.

Pritam Saha
Cobra Hatching Video
Cobra Hatching Video | Image:X
Viral: Have you ever seen a newly hatched king cobra? You may be familiar with adorable and cuddly puppies, kittens, or even calves. An oddly cute little video of a newly born cobra emerging from its shell is making the rounds on the internet. 

Newborn Cobra Hatching

A user shared the video on Instagram the first time over a year ago. The same video that "Nature Is Amazing" reposted on X, formerly Twitter. The video shows a person holding a king cobra egg as the small reptile emerges from within. While watching a mature snake flick its tongue can be frightening, watching a newborn cobra do the same while moving its body back and forth is amazing. 

Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Netizens responded differently to the video presenting a breathtaking view of nature, with some expressing shock at the newborn's remarkable swiftness. Some people were astonished by the video, while others described it as disturbing. In addition to a wide range of comments, the video has received thousands of views and likes. 

King cobras are said to have venom strong enough to kill an elephant and can reach lengths of up to eighteen feet. Despite their frightening appearance, cobras can actually be very caring because they are the only snakes known to construct nests for their babies. This demonstrates that they also love their families. 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 18:38 IST

