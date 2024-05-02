Viral Video Shows Soya Chaap Manufacturing Process, Netizens React

Advertisement

Viral Video: Chaap is a beloved street food in India that offers a diverse range of flavors. From creamy malai chaap to refreshing minty pudina chaap and smoky tandoori chaap, this particular food item has garnered a dedicated fanbase. Although soya chaap is often touted as a healthy choice, recent speculations suggest that some all-purpose flour (maida) may be incorporated during its preparation.

A video went viral exposing the soya chaap manufacturing process, pledging never to eat it again.

If you frequently eat Soya Chaap then read this:



There are massive problems with it ⚠️



- It's not a protein food item but the worst junk item that can compromise your health



- You will be getting anywhere from 500-800 calories because of the Oil + Maida + Butter + Seasoning… pic.twitter.com/ga8yroHFfZ — Abhi Rajput | Men Fat Loss Coach (@Abhirajputfit)

The video, shared on Twitter by user @Abhirajputfit, shows how soya chaap is made.

The video went viral, and viewers expressed shock and worry about the procedure, which made many of them reevaluate their food choices.