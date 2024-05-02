Updated May 2nd, 2024 at 20:55 IST
Viral Video Shows Soya Chaap Manufacturing Process, Netizens React
Netizens have reacted strongly to a viral video that exposes the soya chaap manufacturing process, pledging never to eat it again.
Viral Video: Chaap is a beloved street food in India that offers a diverse range of flavors. From creamy malai chaap to refreshing minty pudina chaap and smoky tandoori chaap, this particular food item has garnered a dedicated fanbase. Although soya chaap is often touted as a healthy choice, recent speculations suggest that some all-purpose flour (maida) may be incorporated during its preparation.
A video went viral exposing the soya chaap manufacturing process, pledging never to eat it again.
The video, shared on Twitter by user @Abhirajputfit, shows how soya chaap is made.
The video went viral, and viewers expressed shock and worry about the procedure, which made many of them reevaluate their food choices.
