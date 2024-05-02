Updated May 2nd, 2024 at 20:55 IST

Viral Video Shows Soya Chaap Manufacturing Process, Netizens React

Netizens have reacted strongly to a viral video that exposes the soya chaap manufacturing process, pledging never to eat it again.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Soya Chaap Manufacturing Video Goes Viral | Image:X
Advertisement

Viral Video: Chaap is a beloved street food in India that offers a diverse range of flavors. From creamy malai chaap to refreshing minty pudina chaap and smoky tandoori chaap, this particular food item has garnered a dedicated fanbase. Although soya chaap is often touted as a healthy choice, recent speculations suggest that some all-purpose flour (maida) may be incorporated during its preparation. 

A video went viral exposing the soya chaap manufacturing process, pledging never to eat it again.

Advertisement

The video, shared on Twitter by user @Abhirajputfit, shows how soya chaap is made. 

Advertisement

The video went viral, and viewers expressed shock and worry about the procedure, which made many of them reevaluate their food choices.

 

Advertisement

Published May 2nd, 2024 at 20:55 IST

Viral