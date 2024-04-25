Viral Video Shows Travel Vlogger Embracing Indian Hospitality with Roadside Skincare Adventure

Advertisement

Indians and their hospitality are famous all across the world, as we follow the philosophy of “Atithi Devo Bhava.” And a new viral video that is surfacing on the internet has proved that true again. Andrea, who is a travel vlogger, posted a video a week ago in which she can be seen having skincare at a roadside salon.

The video starts with Andrea sitting on the chair of this open-air salon and the salon owner, whom she is referring to as "Bhaiya,” doing a skin massage. First, he put a band on her hair so that no product touched it. First, he sprayed water on her face, applied cream, and started doing the massage with his palms, then washed it off with tissue paper. Then he applies the exfoliator to clear the skin, and in the background, a voice says, “Nice Beautiful.”

Andrea wrote, “INDIA IS SUCH A VIBE 😂🇮🇳✨

Istg the most random and funniest experiences I’ve had was in this country. If you’re ever in Delhi, you HAVE to try this face and head massage from this man 😂💀

📍Laxmi Nagar, Delhi

P.S. it’s a male barber shop! The reason why they were so shocked to see me bc I’m a girl and nobody goes there 😂💀 but we asked bhaiya respectfully if he can provide the same service he gives to his customers for fun! ✨

After that, the salon owner applied moisturiser to her face and continued the massage process. In between, a man comes from the back and gets surprised by seeing a girl having skincare on the side of a road, because it is not a usual thing in India. After cleaning her face with water, he puts a sheet mask on her face. And in all this, a little crowd was gathered to witness this rare incident.

Watch The Viral Video:

People in the comment section were worried about her being at a roadside salon. She clarified and said, “I appreciate the concern that you guys have to my well being, however, it would be nice to refrain from leaving racist remarks towards the Salon owner. This man had respect towards me even before I sat down on that chair. We're quick to assume that he's dirty and have malicious intent just because he's brown! That's racist. You wouldn't think of that otherwise if he's fair skinned. Bhaiya is doing an honest job and hurting no one. Please have respect.”

Andrea is currently travelling India and has posted many reels of India. Now, after the skincare, it's time for the famous Indian hair champi. The salon owner starts massaging the scalp and forehead. After this, he also shows his chiropractor side and clocked joints with a shock. People standing nearby started taking selfies with her. The whole scene was so cute. The location of this video was Laxmi Nagar in Delhi, as the name of the Metro station was clearly visible.

People in the comments also went crazy about this incident.

One user said, “Why would you do that to yourself,” in which she replied that “life is fun.”

And the legendary comment of “India is not for beginners,” were done by many users.