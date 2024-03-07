×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Viral Video Shows Worm Found in Salad at Gurugram Restaurant, Sparks Hygiene Concerns | WATCH

Gurugram restaurant faces backlash after video shows worms in salad. The incident raises concerns about food hygiene and sparks negative online comments.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Viral Video Shows Worm Found in Salad at Gurugram Restaurant
Viral Video Shows Worm Found in Salad at Gurugram Restaurant | Image:Instagram: dietholics21
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In recent days, the unhygienic food has become a big issue and there are many events from across the country. Apart from finding insects and worms in flights and trains one customer also got a worm in packeted Cadbury chocolate. In a recent viral video, an Instagram user shared a video in which she found a worm in salad. The user (@dietholics21) made a serious allegation on the Gurugram restaurant.

This viral Instagram reel starts with focusing on the plate with scattered food. We can see some sprouts salad, onion and papad on the plate and a worm running here and there on the plate. The user also pointed out the worm with her finger. The video has a text on it which reads, “Worms in salad” and the caption of the video reads, "The Barbecue Company At Gurugram South City 1 serving worms in food."

Advertisement

The video has got close to 2 lakh views and close to 1000 shares. 


Here is the Video:


The people in the comments resonated with the user.

Advertisement

One user said, “Yes … there service was pathetic.”

Another user wrote, “I went their once and decided to never go to barbecue there.”

Advertisement

A third one asked,  "So, did you pay for this worm salad or compensation was given?" She replied,  "Despite the complaint to the manager and chef, they came with the full bill. After 10 minutes of discussion when we said why we should pay despite eating stale food that too with worms. This worm we saw, we might have eaten too in a salad or some other food already."

 

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

14 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

16 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

17 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

17 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

21 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

21 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

21 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AI to push India’s travel and tourism industry in the next decade: Sabre

    Travel8 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi to Remain India’s Prime Minister For Next Decade, Says Amit Shah

    Republic Summit10 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali Has Exposed Mamata: Amit Shah at Republic Summit

    Republic Summit11 minutes ago

  4. Kashmir To Kanyakumari, There Should Be UCC: Shah at Republic Summit

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 6,400Cr in Srinagar

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo