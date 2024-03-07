Advertisement

In recent days, the unhygienic food has become a big issue and there are many events from across the country. Apart from finding insects and worms in flights and trains one customer also got a worm in packeted Cadbury chocolate. In a recent viral video, an Instagram user shared a video in which she found a worm in salad. The user (@dietholics21) made a serious allegation on the Gurugram restaurant.

This viral Instagram reel starts with focusing on the plate with scattered food. We can see some sprouts salad, onion and papad on the plate and a worm running here and there on the plate. The user also pointed out the worm with her finger. The video has a text on it which reads, “Worms in salad” and the caption of the video reads, "The Barbecue Company At Gurugram South City 1 serving worms in food."

The video has got close to 2 lakh views and close to 1000 shares.



Here is the Video:



The people in the comments resonated with the user.

One user said, “Yes … there service was pathetic.”

Another user wrote, “I went their once and decided to never go to barbecue there.”

A third one asked, "So, did you pay for this worm salad or compensation was given?" She replied, "Despite the complaint to the manager and chef, they came with the full bill. After 10 minutes of discussion when we said why we should pay despite eating stale food that too with worms. This worm we saw, we might have eaten too in a salad or some other food already."