×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

Viral Video: Social Media Influencer Gets Hypothermia During Snowy Pre-Wedding Shoot | WATCH

Influencer's dream snowy pre-wedding shoot in Spiti Valley leads to hypothermia, sparking debate on social media over priorities.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Social Media Influencer Gets Hypothermia During Snowy Pre-Wedding Shoot
Social Media Influencer Gets Hypothermia During Snowy Pre-Wedding Shoot | Image:Instagram: aaryavora
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Pre-wedding photoshoots are now established as a tradition before the wedding. People choose the location in which they dream the most, shoot their photos with their partner before marriage, and capture memories for a lifetime. And in this series, a viral video has surfaced on the internet in which a social media influencer was shooting her pre-wedding video in the snow-covered land of Spiti in Himachal Pradesh. It was her dream to shoot a pre-wedding in the snowy hills, but it cost her hypothermia. 

Aarya Arora shared the whole incident on her Instagram account. She wrote all the behind-the-scenes (BTS) in the caption of this viral reel. The video showed people covering Aarya in a blanket and all her friends standing around her for warmth. And at the end of the video, she also added the final result of all this hard work. The video contains a text that says, “POV: Dying in -22 degrees Celsius for a pre-wedding in Spiti Valley.”

Aarya also wrote in the caption, “Would you dare to do this? I was freezing to death, but we had to capture the walking shot of both of us.” 

“Afterwards, I got hypothermia. It felt like someone was pouring acid on my hands constantly I couldn’t bear it. I’m so glad that my @ran_mastermind and all our other friends endured the cold with me. This had been manifesting for a year. And everything happened in exactly the same way!!!,” she further added. 

Watch the Video: 


Aarya has more than 8 lakh followers on her Instagram account, and some of her friends and her husband explained everything in the comments. 

He wrote, "I just want to explain a bit about this video. It shows a tough moment during our pre-wedding photo shoot in Spiti Valley, where it was super cold, -22 Celsius!"
"My wife Aarya Vora isn't acting, she's actually struggling with the cold. At such low temperatures, if you don't wear enough warm clothes, your body can get really cold quickly, making you feel numb, shiver a lot, and even get confused or disoriented. She pushed through this just to get those perfect shots for our special day. We're just sharing this experience and appreciate all your thoughts and kindness.” 

People in the comment section showed mixed reactions; while some of them were happy, many were trolling her for this thing. “You could have dressed normally in layers like the husband..this is foolish to dress in skimpy outfit at such temperatures, this is what one should never do, if they wanna live a few years more.” 

Another one wrote, “This proves that feeding Instagram is more important than your health lol.” 

A third user wrote, “Just for pre-wedding shoot, why people do such stunt? Any how congratulations to both..”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Russia US Putin Biden

Russia US tussle

a few seconds ago
CEC's Mantra to Combat Fake News Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Fact check in election

a minute ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

The Electoral Bond Mindma

4 minutes ago
Kolkata, on Wednesday, recorded its second lowest temperature for the month of March since 1970.

Kolkata Maximum Temp

4 minutes ago
pm modi

India News LIVE

7 minutes ago
Dhoni's ex-business partners to be summoned to court in cheating case

Cheating Case

8 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit IPO

12 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi Dishes For Diabetics

17 minutes ago
ECI Directs K'taka CEO to Take Action on BJP Minister Shobha Karandlaje's Violation of MCC

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

20 minutes ago
SP Releases List of 6 Candidates

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

21 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Bengaluru Water Crisis

24 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

25 minutes ago
cyberattack, G20 summit

US officials alert gov

26 minutes ago
Kim Soo Hyun

K-drama Star's Health

29 minutes ago
accused sajid mother on budaun double murder

Budaun Tragedy

31 minutes ago
Zookeeper Takes on Lion In Tug Of War, Social Media Reacts

Tug Of War With Lion

32 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Middleton controversy

32 minutes ago
Badaun Double Murder Case

Badaun Double-Murder

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Shoot Modi in The Skull': RJD Neta's Controversial Remark in INDI Meet

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Dry Day Declared By Rajasthan Govt during LS Polls

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Zaheer Khan explains why Dhoni is different: 'We've seen many athletes..

    Sports 6 hours ago

  4. Must Visit Temples To Celebrate Holi

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  5. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo