Momos are one of the most popular foods when it comes to Delhi. And here, it is just not available in a single version. But now one more variant of this ‘comfort food’ has been added to the list. You have most probably heard about tandoori momos, pizza momos, Afghani momos, and many others, but have you heard about the “Pepsi Momos?”

A viral video has become trending news on Instagram. In which a street vendor is preparing steam momos, but instead of water, he is putting Pepsi.

The video starts when the person is putting Pepsi in the steamer to make steam momos from raw momos. The man shooting the video asks the vendor what he is doing, to which the vendor says that the owner has taught him how to prepare the “Pepsi Momos.”

Watch The Video:

The video also shows the look of the momos after they were cooked. The vendor opens up the steamer, and the momos submerged in Pepsi come into view. And most likely, it will be sweet in taste. The video has garnered 70,000 views and numerous shares. The caption of this reel says, “Aapne kabhi Pepsi waale momos khaaye hain? [Have you ever tried Pepsi momos]?”

The users commenting on the video also looked surprised, as one of them said, “Zeher momos!!” Another one commented, “Looks like dehumidifier.”