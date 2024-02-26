Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 18:13 IST

Viral Video: Students Brawl Over Front-Row Seat In Classroom Fight | WATCH

Viral video shows students fighting over first seat in class, sparking humor and commentary on academic priorities.

Garvit Parashar
Students Brawl Over Front-Row Seat In Classroom Fight
Students Brawl Over Front-Row Seat In Classroom Fight | Image:X: @gharkekalesh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
On the Internet, it’s possible that you will see everything, and one of the most unusual things has surfaced. A viral video of two students fighting has been doing the rounds on social media, but what is unusual about this? The thing is, they are fighting for the first seat in the front row. This video made people laugh; even the teacher was present to stop the fight. 

The teacher was trying to resolve the matter, and one student also tried to stop this brawl. The whole class was watching this, but both of the gentlemen were not paying any attention to it. The viral video was posted by a handle named ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’ and the caption on the video was Kalesh b/w b/w Two bois of Kaleshi College in kaleshpur over 1st Row-1st Seat in presence of teacher.”

The video garnered more than 1.14 lakh views and 1200 likes. Although the reason for this fight was unclear, the handle suggested that they were fighting for the front seat. 

The comments in the video were also humorous. One user surprisingly asked, “College mein 1st seat chahiye?” Another sarcastically said, “Mera desh badal raha hai log first bench ke liye lad rahe hai.” 
 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 18:13 IST

