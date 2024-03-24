×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

Viral Video: Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories | WATCH

Viral video of students sharing tiffin food with teacher sparks nostalgia and fond memories of school lunchtime camaraderie.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories
Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories | Image:Instagram: avinash_sir07
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As children, many of us cherish memories of our school days, especially those magical moments during lunch break. It was a time to unwind, connect with friends, and, of course, indulge in our tiffin food. Recently, a heartwarming video circulating on Instagram has reignited nostalgia among millions, reminding us of the simple joys of sharing food with classmates and even teachers.

The viral reel, posted by @avinash_sir07, captures a heartening scene at a school where students enthusiastically offer portions of their packed lunches to their teacher. In the video, we witness a delightful exchange as the teacher graciously accepts small servings from each student's tiffin. From rotis paired with various subzis to homemade snacks, the teacher graciously samples the offerings, expressing gratitude for the treats bestowed upon him.

Advertisement

With over 10 million views and counting, the viral video has struck a chord with viewers worldwide, evoking a wave of nostalgia and sentimentality. In the comments section, users poured out their own recollections of similar experiences from their school days. Many shared anecdotes of how their own teachers would eagerly partake in the communal feast, often taking larger portions than depicted in the video.

Advertisement

One common thread running through the comments was the fondness for the camaraderie and generosity fostered during these shared meals. For many, the act of sharing food with classmates and teachers was not just about satisfying hunger but also about forging bonds and fostering a sense of community within the school environment.

Some commenters even lightened the mood with humour, joking about how the temptation of indulging in delicious tiffin treats might have been a motivating factor for pursuing a career in teaching.

Advertisement

One of the users wrote, “Mummy pta hai.. Aaj sir ne hmare tiffin se khana khaya.”

"The first girl who offered the tiffin her mother literally tore the pieces so her child can eat easily.... This is so adorable," said another one.

Advertisement

Reliving the memories a user wrote, “I used to feel so proud when my teacher ate from my lunch!”

“Where's that Maggie and Paratha ketchup child?” 
 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal's Baku Vacay

a few seconds ago
Ladakh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrates #Holi with Armed Forces Personnel, at Leh Military Station

Rajnath in Leh

a few seconds ago
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

JDU LS Polls LIST

a minute ago
Two bears attacked farmers working in cashew plantations near Gaduru and Deppuru villages of Srikakulam district today morning.

Andhra Bear AttacK

3 minutes ago
Emerging Market Currencies

Emerging Markets

7 minutes ago
Critical minerals are essential for economic development and national security, which the government statement following the approval also reiterates.

Mining industry's demand

8 minutes ago
Delhi Finance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

India News LIVE

9 minutes ago
Group travel

Tips For Solo Travellers

10 minutes ago
IPL 2024, RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

12 minutes ago
Telegram

Spain's High Court orders

16 minutes ago
Herbal tea

Different Types Of Tea

19 minutes ago
Lufthansa

ITA Airways-Lufthansa

19 minutes ago
UP: Gunshots Fired After Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups At Bareilly Hotel

Bareilly Hotel Firing

20 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya's 2nd Telugu Film

21 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Market cap falls

23 minutes ago
Johnson Controls

HVAC acquisition race

23 minutes ago
Bosch

Bosch, Samsung compete fo

23 minutes ago
Tabu

BTS Pic From Crew Set

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Setback for Himachal Congress: 6 Rebel MLAs, 3 Independents Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Mumbai Railway Mega Block on Sunday, Mar 24 on Central and Harbour Lines

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Moscow Attack: Terrorists' Connection to 'Mysterious Preacher' Revealed

    World13 hours ago

  4. Facts About The Goat Life: Prithviraj's Weight Loss To Massive Budget

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  5. Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo