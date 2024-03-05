×

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 19:56 IST

Viral Video: This Method Of Making Golgappa Makes Netizens Angry | WATCH

Viral video shows a street vendor making panipuri and its water which goes in the filling of panipuri, netizens react in the most bizarre way possible

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
viral golgappa video
viral golgappa video | Image:viral golgappa video
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral news: Golgappa is one of the popular dish famous across India. This punchy, spicy and flavored Indian dish has won hearts of food lovers across the world. 

Golgappa has different names, in Maharashtra it is called panipuri, in West Bengal it is known as puchka. However, todays story is not about the taste and flavours of this famous dish. 

It is about the viral video which shows the making process of the water which goes in the filling of panipuri. A viral video has surfaced on social media showing how a street food vendor is making the panipuri, questioning the method of preparation and overall hygiene.

The viral video shows a guy preparing the water of panipuri with bare hands, he is using bottled artificial colour and tap water, all this raises question on the basic hygiene of the food preparation.

Watch Viral video Here:

Viewers on the other hand who are of course panipuri lovers looks disguised with the entire making process and showing their frustration in the comment section.

One viewer in the comment section says, “Aise logo ki wajah se desh ka naam kharab hota" which translates to “Such people spoil the name of the country”, another user says, “that's why I never prefer bahar ke golgappe I would rather make it at home".

screengrab of comment section

 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 19:56 IST

Viral

