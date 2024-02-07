Updated January 19th, 2024 at 13:01 IST
Viral Video: Unable To Find Home, Elephant Runs Aimlessly in Village Causing Panic Among Residents
- India
- 1 min read
Odisha: Early on Thursday morning, a wild sub-adult tusker wandered into the human habitation area, causing panic across the village in the Similipal National Park, Mayurbhanj district here.
The animal was discovered wandering around the town, unable to figure out how to get back to his home in the bush within the Similipal National Park.
An elephant was seen meandering aimlessly around the town in the footage that went viral online, while people were running here and there.
Two or three police personnel were seen running behind the elephant in the video.
Published January 19th, 2024 at 12:50 IST
