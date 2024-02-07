Advertisement

Odisha: Early on Thursday morning, a wild sub-adult tusker wandered into the human habitation area, causing panic across the village in the Similipal National Park, Mayurbhanj district here.

The animal was discovered wandering around the town, unable to figure out how to get back to his home in the bush within the Similipal National Park.

Advertisement

An elephant was seen meandering aimlessly around the town in the footage that went viral online, while people were running here and there.

Two or three police personnel were seen running behind the elephant in the video.

Advertisement