English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 18:11 IST

Viral Video: Unconventional Dosa-Sandwich Fusion in Sandwich Maker Sparks Debate on Instagram

Unconventional dosa-sandwich fusion video goes viral, eliciting mixed reactions and humorous comments on Instagram.

Garvit Parashar
Unconventional Dosa-Sandwich Fusion in Sandwich Maker Sparks Debate
Unconventional Dosa-Sandwich Fusion in Sandwich Maker Sparks Debate | Image:Instagram: noorii_kitchen
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Forget bizarre food toppings and outrageous shapes, the latest sandwich and dosa fusion on Instagram throws tradition out the window. This time, the beloved South Indian staple finds itself cooked in an unlikely contraption - a simple sandwich maker. 

Noorii_kitchen, the mastermind behind this viral reel, brings together two famous dishes: dosa and sandwich. To satisfy both, she crafts a "dosa sandwich," cooked entirely in an unplugged stovetop sandwich maker. This viral video is trending and users shared mixed reaction on this. 

Advertisement

So far this video has got more than 20 lakh views. 

first she put oil in the pan and then spread the batter on it, topped it with chili flakes, salt and chopped onions. Then she adds a slice of cheese and schezwan sauce on it. And then she closes the lid after adding more dosa batter on it. She cooks it from both sides 

The comments of this reel are more hilarious: 

Advertisement

“She made a 'Sandhosa'.”

“You have a hidden talent. Please keep it hidden.”

Advertisement

“Good try, don't try again.”

“Yeh uttappa hai sandwich maker mein,”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 18:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

18 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

19 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

19 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

19 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

19 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

19 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

19 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

19 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

20 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

a day ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

a day ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

a day ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mangalagiri MLA Rejoins YSRCP, Leaves Congress After a Month

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  2. RBI February bulletin predicts inflation to cool down in coming months

    Economy News16 minutes ago

  3. MamataVsManush: Press Unions Demand Release of R Bangla Reporter

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. First Neuralink user can control computer mouse with brain: Elon Musk

    Tech 22 minutes ago

  5. Rishabh Pant update: Here's what he will do and not do in IPL 2024

    Sports 23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo