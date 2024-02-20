Advertisement

Forget bizarre food toppings and outrageous shapes, the latest sandwich and dosa fusion on Instagram throws tradition out the window. This time, the beloved South Indian staple finds itself cooked in an unlikely contraption - a simple sandwich maker.

Noorii_kitchen, the mastermind behind this viral reel, brings together two famous dishes: dosa and sandwich. To satisfy both, she crafts a "dosa sandwich," cooked entirely in an unplugged stovetop sandwich maker. This viral video is trending and users shared mixed reaction on this.

So far this video has got more than 20 lakh views.

first she put oil in the pan and then spread the batter on it, topped it with chili flakes, salt and chopped onions. Then she adds a slice of cheese and schezwan sauce on it. And then she closes the lid after adding more dosa batter on it. She cooks it from both sides

The comments of this reel are more hilarious:

“She made a 'Sandhosa'.”

“You have a hidden talent. Please keep it hidden.”

“Good try, don't try again.”

“Yeh uttappa hai sandwich maker mein,”

