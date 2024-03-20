×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 22:19 IST

Viral Video: Vendor creates unique Momos Burger With Mayo And Noodles, Foodies React!

Social media buzzes as vendors create Momos Burger, a fusion dish combining burgers with momos, garnering positive reactions online.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Vendor creates unique Momos Burger With Mayo And Noodles
Vendor creates unique Momos Burger With Mayo And Noodles | Image:X: hnvstreetfood
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The recent time has witnessed a lot of weird food combinations that have left people in mixed reactions. And now in that row a new food combination has gone viral on social media. Do you like eating Momos and burgers? Now what about putting them together. A viral video on social media shows a vendor making burgers filled with momos.

The food vlogger who posted the video asked the stall owner what is the inspiration behind this unique combination. The vendor with a smile said that he travelled a lot and couldn’t find a similar dish and then decided to put up a stall.

Instagram video offered a tempting glimpse of a Momos Burger. The vendor toasted the buns, then slathered them with a combination of tangy mustard, creamy tandoori mayo, and classic mayo. A burst of colour came next with a layer of ketchup, followed by crisp tomato and carrot slices, and a sprinkle of chopped onions.

The dish took shape as a juicy burger patty landed on one bun, while three momos were nestled on the other. To complete the flavour explosion, a tangle of noodles, a dollop of mayo, and a drizzle of green sauce finished it all off before being wrapped and served.

The people in the comments reacted after watching this dish. One user said, “Kya baat hai... yummy...I tried this already.” Another user wrote, “Yummy.”

Another one said, “Wow, it looks tempting.” Many other comments also added positive reactions to the chat. 
 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 22:19 IST

