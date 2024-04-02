×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 19:49 IST

Viral Video: Vlogger Posted Recipe Of “Banana Leaf Halwa,” Netizen Said “Don’t Try Again”

Viral 'Banana Leaf Halwa' Cooking Attempt Turns Green: Instagram Sensation Goes Awry with 5 Crore Views.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Vlogger Posted Recipe Of “Banana Leaf Halwa,” Users Reacted
Vlogger Posted Recipe Of “Banana Leaf Halwa,” Users Reacted | Image:Instagram: great_indian_asmr
An Indian meal is not complete without Halwa in it. And in India, we have different kinds of halwas, including Gajar, Aaloo, and Ghiya. But now a different type has gone viral on Instagram. A cook named ‘great_indian_asmr’ posted a video of cooking “banana leaf halwa." He called this dish a failed dish, as he wrote in the caption. 

He wrote in the caption, “Banana Leaf Halwa (Failed Recipe 🥲).”

The vlogger recorded the process of cooking this dish and posted it on Instagram in reel format. This viral video has gotten more than 5 crore views and close to 10 lakh likes. The video starts with him cleaning the banana leaves, and then he removes the stem from the middle with a knife. He flattens the leaves, then rolls them and cuts them into strips. He cuts them all and then puts them in a blender and makes a green puree out of it. He uses a strainer and collects all the liquid from it. 

Then he puts a little ghee in the pan, heats it, and pours the puree into it. Further, he added some sugar, cornflour slurry, and nuts. He then started cooking the mixture until it got as thick as the traditional halwa. And then he took a spoonful of it for tasting, and his reaction says it all. 

People in the comments guessed it and started replying jokingly. One user said, “Hulk halwa,” whereas another one wrote, “Chlorophyll halwa.” 

A third one said, “Dekha apne laparwahi ka natija.” 

“It’s looking like you are cooking algae.”

“His expression proved the taste.”

Another user said, “Good try… don’t try again.”

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 19:49 IST

Viral

