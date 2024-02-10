English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

Viral Video: Woman's Careless Door Opening Act Causes Chaos On Bengaluru Road | WATCH

A bizarre incident captured on camera in Bengaluru, Karnataka has once again highlighted the importance of exercising caution on busy roads, watch entire video

Rishi Shukla
Woman's Careless Act Causes Chaos on Bengaluru Road
Woman's Careless Act Causes Chaos on Bengaluru Road | Image:X/@3rdEyeDude
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A bizarre incident captured on camera in Bengaluru, Karnataka has once again highlighted the importance of exercising caution on busy roads. In a video shared on social media, a woman's reckless act led to chaos as an autorickshaw collided with a cab door she abruptly opened. 

The video, shared on social media platform X by user @3rdEyeDude, shows a woman opening the door of a cab without warning, directly into the path of moving traffic. The cab's door collided with the autorickshaw, showcasing the potential dangers of such careless actions.

Advertisement

The video has crossed over 94K views, with plenty of reactions from viewers. Many users expressed shock and frustration at the woman's careless behavior for safety protocols.

One user says, ‘She should be booked for negligence. Poor cab driver has to suffer.’ Another criticized the cab driver for stopping the car in the middle of the road, ‘The cab driver shouldn't have stopped in the middle of the road.

As discussions surrounding this viral video continue, it reminds us of our collective responsibilities in ensuring road safety. Such shameful incidents are commonly seen on Indian roads every now and then, not just in Karnataka but across all the cities.

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

21 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer 96 To Re-Release In Theatres

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Gurugram Police Nab 2 for Running Fake Clinic, Hospital

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. 40 Year-Old Canadian Man Opens Plane Door Before Takeoff in Thailand

    World14 minutes ago

  4. Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal sets up title clash against Italy's Luca Nardi

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. 'Top-class': Mumbai Open finalist Hunter on her maiden stint in India

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement