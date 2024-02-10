Advertisement

A bizarre incident captured on camera in Bengaluru, Karnataka has once again highlighted the importance of exercising caution on busy roads. In a video shared on social media, a woman's reckless act led to chaos as an autorickshaw collided with a cab door she abruptly opened.

The video, shared on social media platform X by user @3rdEyeDude, shows a woman opening the door of a cab without warning, directly into the path of moving traffic. The cab's door collided with the autorickshaw, showcasing the potential dangers of such careless actions.

The video has crossed over 94K views, with plenty of reactions from viewers. Many users expressed shock and frustration at the woman's careless behavior for safety protocols.

Passenger on a cab opens car 🚗 door in the middle of the road, causing an auto 🛺 to ram into it. Despite the collision, she calmly walks away as if nothing happened. This was caught on dashcam footage 📷 #Dashcam #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/dGzSU4lOAS — ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) February 8, 2024

One user says, ‘She should be booked for negligence. Poor cab driver has to suffer.’ Another criticized the cab driver for stopping the car in the middle of the road, ‘The cab driver shouldn't have stopped in the middle of the road.’

As discussions surrounding this viral video continue, it reminds us of our collective responsibilities in ensuring road safety. Such shameful incidents are commonly seen on Indian roads every now and then, not just in Karnataka but across all the cities.