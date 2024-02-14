English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 20:15 IST

Viral Video: Woman Treated Like Dog by Fellow Woman, Sparks Outrage On Internet | WATCH

In the viral video, a woman is shown being treated like a dog by another woman on the streets of Mumbai, watch entire video below

Rishi Shukla
Woman Treated Like Dog By Fellow Woman On The Streets Of Mumbai
Woman Treated Like Dog By Fellow Woman On The Streets Of Mumbai | Image:X/@mathrunner7
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A shocking video has emerged on social media showing a distressing incident where a woman is seen being treated in an inhumane manner by another woman, sparking widespread outrage online. 

The video, captioned 'What happened to Mumbai? How can people go to this low for views on social media?' has ignited a heated debate regarding ethics, empathy, and the responsible use of social media platforms.

Advertisement

In the viral video, a woman is shown being treated like a dog by another woman. 

The disturbing footage captures the victim being subjected to degrading treatment, raising serious concerns about the lack of respect and compassion exhibited towards fellow human beings.

Advertisement

Watch Viral Video:

The video has evoked strong reactions from netizens across social media platform, with many expressing their shock and anger. 

One user comments, ‘Ye beemari Bharat me bhi aa gayi?’, another user says, ‘Clear act of outraging modesty of women in public place’.

Advertisement

The circulation of such a disturbing video raises pertinent questions about the values and norms prevalent in today's society. 

It highlights the darker side of social media culture, where hunger for views and likes often takes lead over empathy and humanity. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 20:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

4 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

5 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

6 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

6 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

6 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

6 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

9 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

20 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

21 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

21 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

21 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

21 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fresh Rounds of Tear Gas Fired at Shambhu Border; Key Meet Tomorrow

    India News23 minutes ago

  2. Yash Enjoys Valentine's Day Lunch with Wife Radhika Pandit, Kids

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  3. Haryana Police Becomes First Force to Fire Tear Gas Through Drones

    India News33 minutes ago

  4. GONE in 30 Seconds: UFC CEO Dana White bluntly WALKS OUT from podcast

    Sports 35 minutes ago

  5. Eijaz Khan Shares Self-Love Note On V-Day Post Split With Pavitra Punia

    Entertainment37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement