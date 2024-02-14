Updated February 14th, 2024 at 20:15 IST
Viral Video: Woman Treated Like Dog by Fellow Woman, Sparks Outrage On Internet | WATCH
In the viral video, a woman is shown being treated like a dog by another woman on the streets of Mumbai, watch entire video below
India
- 2 min read
A shocking video has emerged on social media showing a distressing incident where a woman is seen being treated in an inhumane manner by another woman, sparking widespread outrage online.
The video, captioned 'What happened to Mumbai? How can people go to this low for views on social media?' has ignited a heated debate regarding ethics, empathy, and the responsible use of social media platforms.
In the viral video, a woman is shown being treated like a dog by another woman.
The disturbing footage captures the victim being subjected to degrading treatment, raising serious concerns about the lack of respect and compassion exhibited towards fellow human beings.
Watch Viral Video:
The video has evoked strong reactions from netizens across social media platform, with many expressing their shock and anger.
One user comments, ‘Ye beemari Bharat me bhi aa gayi?’, another user says, ‘Clear act of outraging modesty of women in public place’.
The circulation of such a disturbing video raises pertinent questions about the values and norms prevalent in today's society.
It highlights the darker side of social media culture, where hunger for views and likes often takes lead over empathy and humanity.
Published February 14th, 2024 at 20:15 IST
