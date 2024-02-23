Advertisement

Viral: The unique link between Indians and public transportation is mostly maintained by wild fights over bizarre issues. No, this isn't us jumping to conclusions based on what we see on a daily basis on social media; rather, it's more of a 'concluding comment.' In India, public transportation appears to be the platform for showcasing all the 'unwanted' abilities, from disputes over seats and space to acts of dancing, singing, and stunts.

महिलाएं कुछ ज्यादा ही शशक्त हो गयी हैँ अब, अब उन्हें बदतमीजी और लड़ाई करने के लिए भी किसी के सहारे की जरुरत नहीं है, अब हम खुद एक दूसरे का बाल खिंच सकती हैँ, एक दूसरे को गाली दे सकती हैँ 😡 pic.twitter.com/e099RHUFar — Shalini kumawat ( हिन्द की नारी ) (@ShaliniKumawat0) February 22, 2024

Recently, a funny video demonstrating the same thing went viral online, showing two women losing control over a seat issue. After being posted online, a video showing the two fighting became viral. It was not confirmed when or where the incident occurred. The user 'Shalini kumawat' posted the video on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.



When the video became viral, people started to laugh and respond. Some labeled it 'regular' for Indians and public transportation, but the majority thought it was hilarious and made jokes about it. The women's actions were criticized by many as well; some called it a "WWE Action." Following its sharing yesterday, the post received thousands of views.