Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 15:16 IST

VIRAL: WWE-Style Action Caught On Camera Inside A Bus As 2 Women Pull Each Other's Hair | WATCH

Funny video showing two women losing control over a seat issue went viral online.

Pritam Saha
Viral Video Of Women Fighting Inside A Bus
Viral Video Of Women Fighting Inside A Bus | Image:X
Viral: The unique link between Indians and public transportation is mostly maintained by wild fights over bizarre issues. No, this isn't us jumping to conclusions based on what we see on a daily basis on social media; rather, it's more of a 'concluding comment.' In India, public transportation appears to be the platform for showcasing all the 'unwanted' abilities, from disputes over seats and space to acts of dancing, singing, and stunts. 

Recently, a funny video demonstrating the same thing went viral online, showing two women losing control over a seat issue. After being posted online, a video showing the two fighting became viral. It was not confirmed when or where the incident occurred. The user 'Shalini kumawat' posted the video on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

When the video became viral, people started to laugh and respond. Some labeled it 'regular' for Indians and public transportation, but the majority thought it was hilarious and made jokes about it. The women's actions were criticized by many as well; some called it a "WWE Action." Following its sharing yesterday, the post received thousands of views.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 15:16 IST

Viral
