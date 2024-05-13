Advertisement

Co-Founder and CEO of OLA, Bhavish Aggarwal, is frustrated as his post over the “pronoun illness” has been removed by LinkedIn for the second consecutive time. And this time, he posted this thing on X and said that the LinkedIn platform can remove the post, but not his opinion on this matter. In the second post, he shared the screengrab of the first post on his opinions, in which the LinkedIn AI bot addressed him as “they” instead of “he” in the description.

Bhavish wrote in the caption, “Dear LinkedIn, you deleted my post again! This time, you didn’t even notify me or leave a trace since you removed the whole thread. Luckily my team takes screenshots. You can delete this one too but you can’t remove my opinion. Since you’re owned by Microsoft, I will be sharing my broader thoughts and some actions tomorrow with everyone.” He also added a screenshot of the note given by the LinkedIn AI chatbot.

Check out the post:

The whole incident started when Ola CEO wrote a prompt in the LinkedIn AI chatbot, which is to know about himself. But the results didn’t make Bhavish happy. The LinkedIn AI chatbot addressed Bhavish as "he," and the chatbot addressed him as "they." Here, the word “they” is a pronoun for the people who do not find themselves associating with one gender or those who want to keep it a secret.

Dear @LinkedIn you deleted my post again! This time you didn’t even notify me or leave a trace since you removed the whole thread. Luckily my team takes screenshots 😉



You can delete this one too but you can’t remove my opinion. Since you’re owned by @Microsoft, I will be… pic.twitter.com/z4S93WVWFq — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash)

Since being shared, the post has collected more than 8.4 lakh views, and the numbers are only. The share has further garnered more than 8,000 likes. The users in the comment section also shared their views on this topic.

People’s reactions on the post:

The users of the social media platform also commented in the replies.

One of the users said, “Calling all developers, designers, and entrepreneurs: Let's turn this into an opportunity. Who's ready to build the LinkedIn India deserves?"

“Never thought LinkedIn would stoop so low and can't take criticism too,.”

“LinkedIn's 'community guidelines' are just a smokescreen for censorship. Don't buy their corporate double-speak. #BoycottLinkedIn.”

“Convenient how voices critical of Western dominance get silenced. LinkedIn, whose side are you on?”

“Tick tock, LinkedIn. The backlash is growing, and it won't stop. Adapt or become obsolete in India. Your choice.”

“Don't just complain, take action. Delete your LinkedIn account. Hit them where it hurts. They are attacking Indian Company #BoycottLinkedIn.”