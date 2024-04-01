×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 12:21 IST

Viral: Zomato Delivery Boy Preparing For UPSC Exam While Riding Bike Through Heavy Traffic | WATCH

A Zomato delivery boy seen preparing for the UPSC exam while standing at a red light went viral on the internet, and people praised his dedication.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Zomato Delivery Boy Preparing For UPSC Exam While Riding Bike Goes Viral
Zomato Delivery Boy Preparing For UPSC Exam While Riding Bike Goes Viral | Image:X: @ayusshsanghi
  • 2 min read
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the toughest in the world, and people who compete give their everything to it. The selection percentage for this exam is very low, which tells us how tough it is. A viral video has surfaced on the internet in which a Zomato delivery boy was recorded by someone in the middle of the traffic when he was taking lectures on his phone. 

The viral video was shared by a user named @ayusshsanghi on X (formerly known as Twitter). Ayush shared the video with a caption that read, “After Watching this video, I Don't Think you Have any Other Motivation to Study Hard”. This video has gotten 74,000 views and 1700 likes. 

Moreover, the text of the video is in Hindi and says, “Sapne, Majboori Aur Samay Ki Tangi.” The Zomato delivery guy was standing in the traffic when the signal was red. 

Watch the video here:

The comment section of the video was filled with people expressing their reactions to it. 

One user wrote, “Inspired & driven to excel, the path may be tough, but the reward – invaluable.” 

Another user wrote, “Every thing is possible, if you have dedication and devotion. I pray for him to be a great person in future.”

A third user said, “Spotted a Zomato agent tuning into UPPSC lessons amidst traffic chaos. A reminder that learning knows no bounds! Keep the curiosity alive, embrace new strategies, and grow from every experience. Let's evolve together!” 

“This video is so inspiring, it makes me want to work harder than ever before,” said by a fourth user.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 12:21 IST

Viral

