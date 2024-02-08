‘Virtual Alliance Will Only Do Virtual Meeting’: Nadda Mocks INDI Bloc’s Meet over Seat Sharing

Advertisement

New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Virtual meeting of the INDI bloc, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda termed the coalition as a “virtual alliance” and said that a “virtual alliance will only do a virtual meeting”.

While addressing the people at the launch program of 'NaMo Navmatdata' Abhiyan at BJP HQ in Delhi, BJP national president Nadda said, "When I heard about the INDI alliance meeting today, I asked where the meeting was taking place and learnt that it is a virtual meeting. A virtual alliance will only do a virtual meeting. They can't do anything more than that. PM Modi's agenda is Viksit Bharat, youth empowerment, women empowerment, reducing poverty...But what is their (Opposition) agenda? It is 'Modi hatao'. INDI alliance has only two agendas i.e. 'parivaar bachao and property bachao'..."

He further said, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has changed the culture of Indian politics, and this has truly baffled the opposition. Today, opposition does not know what to do, and what issues to raise.”

“For vote bank politics, these people (opposition) were dividing the country into castes, hence Modi ji said that for me there are only four castes – women, youth, farmers and poor. If these four castes develop, the country will develop,” he stated.

“Earlier, walking on the roads of India was equivalent to walking on a bullock cart. Today highways, bypasses, and rapid rail road transport are being developed. Today India stands strongly from the point of view of infrastructure. You are among those lucky ones who have got the opportunity to take a developed India forward through connectivity, institutions, and development,” he continued.

“You are lucky to witness this splendid journey of Bharat's transformation under PM Modi Ji's leadership. Today, Bharat is standing strong like never before. Today, Bharat is capable on all fronts. From providing world-class educational facilities to a robust healthcare system, India is making big strides in every field since PM Modi came to power,” he went on.





