Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

‘Virtual Alliance Will Only Do Virtual Meeting’: Nadda Mocks INDI Bloc’s Meet over Seat Sharing

Taking a dig at the Virtual meeting of the INDI bloc, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda termed the coalition as a “virtual alliance”.

Digital Desk
BJP
‘Virtual Alliance Will Only Do Virtual Meeting’: Nadda Mocks INDI Bloc’s Meet over Seat Sharing | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Virtual meeting of the INDI bloc, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda termed the coalition as a “virtual alliance”  and said that a “virtual alliance will only do a virtual meeting”.

While addressing the people at the launch program of 'NaMo Navmatdata' Abhiyan at BJP HQ in Delhi, BJP national president Nadda said, "When I heard about the INDI alliance meeting today, I asked where the meeting was taking place and learnt that it is a virtual meeting. A virtual alliance will only do a virtual meeting. They can't do anything more than that. PM Modi's agenda is Viksit Bharat, youth empowerment, women empowerment, reducing poverty...But what is their (Opposition) agenda? It is 'Modi hatao'. INDI alliance has only two agendas i.e. 'parivaar bachao and property bachao'..."

Advertisement

He further said, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has changed the culture of Indian politics, and this has truly baffled the opposition. Today, opposition does not know what to do, and what issues to raise.”

“For vote bank politics, these people (opposition) were dividing the country into castes, hence Modi ji said that for me there are only four castes – women, youth, farmers and poor. If these four castes develop, the country will develop,” he stated.

Advertisement

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has changed the culture of Indian politics, so the opposition does not know what issues to raise. Today the opposition has no issues left,” he elaborated.

“Earlier, walking on the roads of India was equivalent to walking on a bullock cart. Today highways, bypasses, and rapid rail road transport are being developed. Today India stands strongly from the point of view of infrastructure. You are among those lucky ones who have got the opportunity to take a developed India forward through connectivity, institutions, and development,” he continued.

Advertisement

“You are lucky to witness this splendid journey of Bharat's transformation under PM Modi Ji's leadership. Today, Bharat is standing strong like never before. Today, Bharat is capable on all fronts. From providing world-class educational facilities to a robust healthcare system, India is making big strides in every field since PM Modi came to power,” he went on.

 

 

 

 



 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement