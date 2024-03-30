Visakhapatnam: 17-year-old student Dies by suicide, Alleges Sexual Harassment in College

Advertisement

Visakhapatnam: A 17-year-old student in Visakhapatnam allegedly committed suicide after jumping off her college building citing sexual harassment at college.

In a long text message with her family moments before she took the drastic step, the student said she was sexually harassed at the college and could not complain to the institution's authorities or the police because her harassers had taken photos of her and had blackmailed to post them on social media.

A police complaint has been filed in the case.