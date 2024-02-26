Updated February 26th, 2024 at 21:04 IST
Vishakhapatnam: Floating Bridge at RK Beach Collapses Day After Inauguration
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Floating bridge collapses | Image:Republic Digital
New Delhi: A floating bridge at RK Beach, Visakhapatnam collapsed on Monday, a day after it was inaugurated by Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy. No injuries or casualties were reported in the mishap as no one was present on the beach at the time of the incident.
