August 16th 2024
Vision is to Make Mumbai Slum-Free With Strict Implementation of Redevelopment Act: Bombay HC
Bombay High Court on Friday said the vision should be to make Mumbai a slum-free city and raised concerns about the plight of slum dwellers
Press Trust Of India
Bombay High Court on Friday said the vision should be to make Mumbai a slum-free city and raised concerns about the plight of slum dwellers | Image: PTI/file
August 16th 2024