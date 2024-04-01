×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 20:36 IST

Vistara Acknowledges Flight Disruptions, Cites 'Crew Unavailability' For Delays and Cancellations

Vistara attributed the frequent delays and cancellations of flights to 'crew unavailability'

Reported by: Digital Desk
vistara
A representative image of Vistara airplane parked at the airport. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Vistara Airlines, jointly owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines (SIA), has been under scanner for quite a few days owing to flight cancellations and delays. On Monday, the airlines released a statement confirming the inconvenience caused and assured that teams are diligently working to restore stability to the situation.

Vistara attributed the frequent delays and cancellations of flights to 'crew unavailability' and announced temporary reductions in the number of flights to ensure sufficient connectivity across their network.

Advertisement

"We confirm that we have had a number of flight cancellations and unavoidable delays in the last few days due to various operational reasons. Our teams are tirelessly working to stabilising the situation. We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers due to these disruptions," the airlines said in an official statement.

"We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate, to ensure adequate connectivity across our network. We have also deployed larger aircraft like our B787-9 Dreamliner and A321neo on select domestic routes to combine flights or accommodate more number of customers, wherever possible," the statement read further.

Advertisement

It added,"We are offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customers, as applicable. Once again, we understand that these disruptions have caused immense discomfort to our customers, and sincerely apologise to them for the same. We are working towards stabilising the situation and will resume operating our regular capacity very soon."

Taking to X, several passengers narrated their ordeal. Among irate passengers was former Infosys Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mohandas Pai. "@airvistara service sucks. 20mts before departure from BLR to AHMEDABAD . -10-30 am, they change the time of D to 1200 noon. No prior notice. Why did @vistara not message the delay? Terrible service, no announcement, no clarity," Pai wrote on X.

Advertisement

Last month, the airline encountered a comparable crisis when flight operations were disrupted at Delhi and Mumbai airports, primarily due to the unavailability of pilots.

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 20:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal On ‘Lucky’ Tag

a few seconds ago
Health Benefits Of Drinking Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey Tea

2 minutes ago
MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Live

3 minutes ago
Israel reportedly struck the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Monday.

Iranian Commander Killed

5 minutes ago
Trekking

Trekking Spots In India

5 minutes ago
Radha Krishna Temple

Temples In Andaman Island

8 minutes ago
Step Test

Step Test, It's Benefits

10 minutes ago
Garry Wisemen, EVP and CPTO, Sabre Corporation

AI push to India travel

11 minutes ago
Weight Loss

Weight Loss Tips

12 minutes ago
Natural remedies

Nasal Congestion

13 minutes ago
Superfood for glowing skin

Superfoods For Skin

15 minutes ago
Earl Grey tea

Earl Grey Tea Benefits

17 minutes ago
Jazzy B

Jazzy B Song Controversy

17 minutes ago
Golf

Chandigarh Open

19 minutes ago
Syrian White Helmet civil defense workers search for casualties after a car bomb exploded in a busy market in the Turkish-controlled northwestern city of Azaz, Syria, March 31, 2024.

Car Bomb in Syria

20 minutes ago
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Tax deduction under Section 80C Income Tax Act

Withdrawal of concession

21 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal's ranking

22 minutes ago
Manchester United

MU's initiative

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Overconfident MS Dhoni denies single to Jadeja, then 3 dots in a row

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. ASI Survey of Bhojshala Complex to Continue, Orders SC

    India News9 hours ago

  3. LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Produced At Rouse Avenue Court

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone

    India News12 hours ago

  5. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo