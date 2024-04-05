×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 08:02 IST

Vistara Turbulence Continues: Fliers Cancel Bookings, Fares Could Shoot Up amid Airline Crisis

Vistara cancelled over 100 flights this week; the cancellations have left many fliers distressed, with most of them either facing flight delays or cancellations

Reported by: Digital Desk
Vistara flight
So far, Vistara cancelled over 100 flights this week | Image:Reuters/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: With the Vistara pre-merger crisis deepinging, it is suspected that air travel could get more expensive due to the supply-demand gap.

So far, Vistara cancelled over 100 flights this week. The sudden cancellations have left many fliers distressed, with most of them either facing flight delays or cancellations.

According to travel agent platforms, if the issue is not resolved soon, the cost of travelling by air will get costlier.

As per reports, Vistara passengers are annoyed due to the flight delays and are no longer making bookings with the airlines.

An online travel platform has reportedly so far received over 470 cancellation requests for Vistara.

Supply-Demand Gap Leads to 15 Per Cent Increase in Domestic Airfare

There is already a supply-demand gap, and this has reportedly led to a 15 percent increase in domestic airfares. According to industry insiders, consequently, Vistara fares could increase further.

India has over 3,000 flights per day and even small disruptions can cause temporary increase in airfares, especially since it's peak summer travel season now.

A day after, Vinod Kannan, Vistara CEO, apologised to pilots regarding the issues and assured them of taking necessary steps to resolve them, the airline experienced cancellations of around 20 flights.

The number of flight cancellations on Thursday was in the double digits, but fewer than 26 cancellations were observed on Wednesday, indicating an improving situation.

In view of the ongoing crisis, earlier, the aviation regulator, DGCA, had requested the full-service carrier to provide a daily report on delays and flight cancellations.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 06:53 IST

