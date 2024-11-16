sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Visuals Show Jhansi's Maharani Laxmibai Hospital Infants Ward Completely Gutted In Fire

Published 01:44 IST, November 16th 2024

Visuals Show Jhansi's Maharani Laxmibai Hospital Infants Ward Completely Gutted In Fire

At least 10 newly born were killed after a massive fire broke out at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jhansi Maharani Laxmibai Hospital Fire
Massive fire erupts at Jhansi's Maharani Laxmibai Hospital killing over 10 infants | Image: ANI screengrab
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

01:44 IST, November 16th 2024