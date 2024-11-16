Published 01:44 IST, November 16th 2024
Visuals Show Jhansi's Maharani Laxmibai Hospital Infants Ward Completely Gutted In Fire
At least 10 newly born were killed after a massive fire broke out at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh.
Massive fire erupts at Jhansi's Maharani Laxmibai Hospital killing over 10 infants | Image: ANI screengrab
