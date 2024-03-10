Advertisement

New Delhi: At the Prasar Bharati Secretariat in New Delhi on Saturday, the two iconic institutions of the country—Prasar Bharati and Khadi Village and Industries Commission (KVIC)—celebrated a historic milestone by uniting to uphold the ideals of "Khadi for Nation and Khadi for Fashion."

Launch Of New Khadi Wardrobe

The launch of a new Khadi wardrobe for the news anchors of the Hindi news channel DD News and the English news channel DD India took place at the event, which was attended by a number of notable guests, including Manoj Kumar, Chairman KVIC, Gaurav Dwivedi, Chief Executive Officer Prasar Bharati, and Priya Kumar, Director General, Doordarshan News (DD News).Khadi India and Prasar Bharati, India's Public Service Broadcaster, inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in September 2023, according to which the anchors of DD News and DD India will henceforth actively participate in preserving India's rich tradition and modernity by dressing in Khadi.

A Big Message

Speaking at the program, Manoj Kumar stated that the DD News and Khadi India initiative will also send a message to people who choose not to wear Khadi. He applauded DD News for its innovations in the media and stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership must continue to advance Khadi's path. Speaking at the event, Gaurav Dwivedi stated that this project will advance the development vision of the prime minister while preserving our heritage.The historical significance of Khadi stems from its representation of Indian independence and self-reliance. The acceptance of Khadi as an integral part of Indian culture was made possible by Mahatma Gandhi's support of the fabric as a means of achieving economic self-sufficiency and empowerment, particularly in rural regions. As a result, Khadi gained widespread popularity in Indian society.

Khadi: Incredible Sales Milestones

With the strong backing of "vocal for local," Prime Minister Narendra Modi portrays Khadi not just as a fabric but also as an ideology that reflects sustainability and self-reliance. According to the Prime Minister's vision, Khadi will shatter records on a daily basis, symbolise Atmanirbhar Bharat, and create jobs. KVIC has recently reached incredible sales milestones, surpassing INR 15 crore at the India International Trade Fair and solidifying Khadi's position as a commodity in the worldwide fashion market. The prime minister's objective is supported by Doordarshan, which dedicates shows to Khadi development and reaches millions of people through special broadcasts, bulletins, and programs.

Opportunity To Connect Millions Of People

The partnership between KVIC and Prasar Bharati is a big step in making Khadi more widely known. Anchors from DD News and DD India will now connect millions of people by showcasing Khadi clothing. As a reliable icon, Doordarshan has garnered a reputation for dependable news coverage and high-caliber programming. It is shown worldwide and is available throughout India. The KVIC chairman praised DD News's brand value and said it may work wonders when paired with Khadi's brand value.

DD India anchors' Khadi clothing breaks down barriers and highlights Indian culture. Through this partnership, India's textile legacy and eco-friendly fashion options are promoted internationally. In line with the goal of an independent India, this partnership advances a "Modern Khadi of New India." Beyond just a clothing brand, Khadi embodies a concept of sustainability and self-reliance. This idea is strengthened by the partnership between Prasar Bharati and KVIC, which promotes Khadi as a representation of contemporary India.