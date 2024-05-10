Advertisement

Jalna (Maharashtra): News coming from Maharashtra's Jalna district where voter Id cards are found in garbage.

The visuals of Voter cards discovered thrown in the garbage are going viral on social media, and investigations are underway.

#WATCH | Jalna, Maharashtra | Voter cards found in the garbage, investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/YB8yqH1jOL — ANI (@ANI)

According to Jalna's district collector Dr Shri Krishnanath Panchal, “The voter identity cards found in Jalna city are old. These were dropped by some unknown person. As we received the information, the Sub Divisional Officer of Jalna immediately confiscated those voter ID cards. Further investigation is being done. It is also being investigated if the persons whose Voter ID cards have been found got a new card issued from the Election Commission. Did someone intentionally drop these cards? Where did he get it from? Investigation is also going on in this regard. This person will be traced, and appropriate action will be taken against him.”

According to officials, these voter ID cards are old, however. It's crucial for authorities to quickly investigate this matter to ensure the integrity of the electoral process and safeguard citizens' rights.

Such incidents emphasise the importance of proper handling and disposal of sensitive documents and the need for stringent measures to prevent any misuse or tampering that could undermine the democratic process.