Traffic Advisory & Guidelines Out In View of Holi Celebrations at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan | Image: Freepik

Mathura: In view of influx of large number of devotees, famous Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan issued a advisory requesting senior citizens and children to reexamine their visit. The temple authorities have advised the unwell people to avoid visiting the temple during Holi.

Officials of the temple management body asked the devotees not to indulge in any sort of hooliganism and violence.

The officials appealed to the visitors to follow one way route specially earmarked for darshan and avoid crowding.

The official further stated that people and children with health issues and allergy to colours should not visit the temple during Holi celebrations.

The authorities has also put a ban on devotees from carrying Gulal and other colours into the temple for Holi celebrations.

The temple authorities advised low quality of Gulal can trigger suffocation and infection among the participants.

Traffic Diversions in Mathura, Vrindavan for Holi

To ensure seamless darshan and traffic movement , authorities have announced major traffic diversions that are:-

1) Vehicles coming from Chhatikara will be stopped at multileve; parking in Rukmani Vihar

2) Vehicles emanating from Ramtal will be terminated at Sunrakh parking

3) Vehicles coming from Pani Gaon will be required to park in Daruk Parking

4) Vehicles coming from Mathura will be required to stop at Pagal Baba parking

5) Complete ban will be observed on the entry of vehicles in the temple Parikrama route.

Holi celebrations will begin in Thakur Banke Bihari and other temples in Vrindavan from Wednesday (March 20). The Ekadasi Parikrama (on March 20) will also see huge influx of devotees.







