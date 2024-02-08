English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

'Waah Kya Parking Hai': Car Avoids Collision With Train At Railway Crossing, Stuns Internet | VIDEO

The video shows a horizontally parked car between a moving train and the railway crossing gate in a very confined space.

Tanisha Rajput
Car Avoids Collision With Train At Railway Crossing
Car Avoids Collision With Train At Railway Crossing | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: A heart-stopping video went viral on social media platform X, showing a car having a near miss with a train when the four-wheel vehicle jumped the rail crossing.

It has not been identified as where the incident occurred, but in the video shared by a user named Saurabh a car with a Uttar Pradesh registration number can be seen. The horizontally parked car between a moving train and the railway crossing gate is in a very confined space.

The video caption reads, "Now that's what we call a close escape. Also, A part of me wanted the train to give at least some damage to the car, it would have been a great lesson to the stupid car owner."

As of now, the video has over 124K and over 50 comments.

Netizens reacted to the video and urged for strict police action.

A user commented, "How and Why did the LP go past is my question... he is not supposed to do so! The Loco shud hv stopped a distance away, recorded the details and an FIR launched by Authorities!"

Another commented, "Surprising that the ALP did not get down to give a tight slap (Kantaap) once the loco safely passed the car."

Meanwhile, a user sarcastically commented, "UP hai bhaiya.. kuch bhi ho sakta hai !!"

 

 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

